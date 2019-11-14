DECATUR — Freda W. Perry, age 89, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Freda was born December 24, 1929 in Cullman, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Donald Milburn Perry. Freda was a lifelong member of Southside Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and played piano for her class. Freda was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Freda is survived by her children Donald W. Perry and his wife Freida, Debra Mae Miller and Joye Perry Jones and her husband Michael James; as well as seven grandchildren, Doug Bowling and his wife Shelley, Wesley Perry and his wife Julie, Wendy Fairbanks and her husband Greg, Mikki McMillan and her husband JD, Brandon Perry and his wife Kaysie, Shawn Jones and his wife Kristy and Crystal Bomar and her husband Spurlin; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Freda will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Freda will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
Contributions in Freda’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 232 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Perry family.
