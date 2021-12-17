ROLLING FORK, MS
Freddie James Abernathy, Jr., formerly of Decatur, died December 13, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be noon Saturday at Reynolds Funeral Home. Inhumation will follow in Calvary Memorial Gardens. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service. Public viewing will be today from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.