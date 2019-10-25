DECATUR
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Freddie Lee Harris Jr., 67 of Decatur, AL will be noon, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Hopewell M.B. Church in Tanner and burial in Sterrs Cemetery. The family will receive friends this evening from 5:30-6:30 at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Freddie Lee Harris Jr., Fred Jr., 3-T (Tall, Tan Terrific), Entrepreneur, Electrician, Welder, Carpenter, Auto Mechanic and the skills continue. All of these titles describe.
Freddie Lee Harris, Jr. was born on December 15, 1951 to the parentage of Freddie Harris Sr. and Gracie Mae Houston Harris in Limestone County, AL.
At an early age Freddie joined New Hopewell Church. Freddie always said “I love the Lord and I pray.”
Freddie was a member of the last graduating class of Trinity High School in Athens, AL. The Class of 1970, where he played football and enjoyed high school events. He felt obligated to join the Air Force so he could help his mother financially. After three years of serving in the U.S. Air Force he received an honorable discharge because of a serious knee injury. Freddie attended and graduated from Calhoun Technical School and College. He was employed by Belafonte Nuclear Plant, Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant and other nuclear plants over the US. Freddie was an excellent electrician.
Freddie was a member of the Black Wing Motorcycle Club of Huntsville, AL. He enjoyed riding with them and doing charity activities. He was proud to wear his Black Wing Leather Vest. Freddie liked to have fun and people enjoyed being around him. Freddie owns the Sportsmen Enterprise Park in Harvest, AL. The Sportsman Enterprise Park was the home of the Original Blues Festival and the Old School Festivals. This event took place for years in the park during Memorial Day weekend. Freddie and the staff brought joy to many people. There were busloads of people from Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia and other states attending the festival. Everyone enjoyed the events. Thanks Freddie and the Sportsman Park staff for so much JOY.
On October 22, 2019, a very unique courageous, wonderful man closed his eyes and became an electrician in heaven.
Holding To The Memories: Carol Bankston Harris his wife of 41 years; one daughter, Shaundora (Shawn) of Huntsville, AL; two sons, Freddie Harris III of Pittsburgh, PA and Cedrick Carthen (Carolyn) of Athens, AL; two granddaughters, Baylee and Cameryn Carthen; two brothers, John (Mamie) Harris of Louisville, KY and Henry (Julia) Harris of Elkmont, AL; five sisters, Luela (Kirk) Parker and Brenda Stover, both of Athens, AL, Teresa (Floyd) Allen of Tanner, AL, Barbara (George) Coleman of Atlanta, GA and Sharon (Josh) Johnson of Toleda, OH; A special Friend, Freddie Johnson of Athens, AL; a Friend, a Buddy, a Nephew, Ronald Vinson of Decatur, AL; one aunt, Anne Troupe of Athens, AL; godchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.