PUEBLO WEST, COLORADO — Freddie “Cookie” Lea Pard of Pueblo West, Colorado passed away on November 8, 2021. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 14 at Roselawn Funeral Home from 9-10 a.m., with Celebration of Life service to follow at 10 a.m., in the chapel with Chris Garcia officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Christopher Pard; her daughter, Dustie Channelle Mezo; and her grandchildren, Hailey Madison Rush and Bentley Cole Mezo.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Ella Mae Gillman; and her father, Fredrick Arthur Gillman.
Cookie was born in Galveston Texas and grew up in Louisiana. Growing up she was an excellent student and her creativity led her into a love for interior design and upholstery. She was extremely talented and owned her own upholstery business. Where she specialized in furniture, boats, cars, stadiums, and much more. She could do anything and do it well.
Cookie was a loving wife mother, and grandmother. She was also a loving sister, aunt, and best friend to many. She had a passion for helping people and was by far one of the best people you would ever had the pleasure to know. For that reason she will be eternally loved, cherished, and deeply missed.
