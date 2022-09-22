HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Freddie Puckett, 70, will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Gunter and Bro. Aaron Warnick officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 23, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Puckett died on September 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 2, 1951, in Morgan County to Ira “Buddy” Puckett and Arvilla Engle Puckett. Freddie was a lifetime resident of Hartselle. He was a graduate of Jefferson State College with an Applied Science Degree. He worked for Hartselle Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist for 15 years then moved to his career with Peck Funeral Home, where he worked for almost 40 years as an Embalmer and Funeral Director, before his retirement. He came out of his retirement and worked for friends at Messmor Goodwin Funeral Home for almost three more years.
Freddie was a proud grandfather of Payton and Paige Nelson and Livia Pierce, they were always in his conversations, he was married to the love of his life, Imogene and his girls were his joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lamar and Ray Puckett and two sisters, Doris Meadows and Gail Lee.
Survivors include his wife, Imogene Fowler Puckett; daughters, Angela Puckett; Rachel Nelson (Jonathan); Stacey Pierce (Blake); brother, Joe Puckett (Brenda); sister, Hilda Turney (Alan); three grandchildren, Payton Nelson, Paige Nelson and Livia Pierce.
Pallbearers will be Joe Puckett, Otis Couch, Jonathan Nelson, Blake Pierce, Kenneth Hawkins and Steve Wilson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Roger Speegle and Jeff Hinkle.
