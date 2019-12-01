DECATUR — Freddy Joe Agee, 85, of Decatur, passed away at home on November 28, 2019 after a short battle with Cancer. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Berryman Agee; his parents, Robert Agee, Mable Agee; and brothers, Bob Agee and Ted Agee. He was born at Rocky Hill located in Town Creek, Alabama on April 14, 1934.
Freddy is survived by his daughters, Susan Agee Day (Jeff) of Decatur, Alabama and Cindy Agee Johnson (Glenn) of Decatur, Alabama; and grandchildren, Austin Day, Elizabeth Day, Stephen Katonka and Eddie Katonka. Freddy was a graduate of Auburn University (Class of 1961) and Hazelwood High School (Class of 1952). He served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958 as a Radar Operator achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Freddy retired from The Redstone Arsenal as Chief of Internal Review for the US Army Missile Command. After retirement, he served on the Board of Directors of Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company. He was a devout member of First United Methodist Church of Decatur.
Freddy was an avid golfer and longtime member of Decatur Country Club and served on their Board of Directors. He was also a member of The Alabama Seniors Golf Association.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home from noon until 1:45 p.m. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Austin Day, Stephen Katonka, Eddie Katonka, Bob Agee, Nick Agee, Will Crow and Todd Crow. In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests donations be made to Victory Baptist Church, 240 Posey Street, Moulton, Alabama 35650; First United Methodist Church, 805 Canal Street NE Decatur, AL 35601 or to the Charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Agee family.
