AUBURN — In Loving Memory of Frederick Norman Stephens III
May 18, 1943 - September 5, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frederick Norman Stephens III, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. Fred, as he was affectionately known, left this world on September 5, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.
Born May 18, 1943, Fred was the son of Frederick Norman Stephens, Jr. and Regina Stephens, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his beloved son, Kirk Stephens (Jennifer). Fred is survived by his devoted wife, Gloria Kirksey Stephens; their daughter, Katie Leigh Stephens Hames (Chris), and an extended family of eight adoring grandchildren. Fred is also survived by his sisters, Sara Alice Godwin and Lucille Hoyt, and a host of nieces and nephews who all held a special place in his heart.
Fred’s life was a testament to his unwavering love for the Lord, his family and friends. He was a dedicated husband, a loving father, an awesome grandfather, and the best city park manager this side of the Mississippi! He was an encourager and a servant leader, and a perfect example of a man living out Colossians 3:23, working with all his heart as though he was working for the Lord. He was always there with a firm handshake, a warm hug, and a big smile. His love knew no bounds, and he genuinely loved to serve those around him. He had a remarkable ability to make everyone he met feel valued and loved.
He loved to regale his grandchildren and Burger King breakfast club with stories about growing up in Louisville, AL. He often spoke of his year of working at Whigham’s Hardware Store as the most valuable learning experience of his life. It was there he developed his many handyman skills; skills that served him and his family well. He took real pleasure filling a cooler full of bream, pursuing his love of fishing. He was an Auburn man through and through, and loved Tiger football Saturdays, analyzing every run, pass, and kick over the phone with Kirk.
His love for Gloria and their children was boundless, and he took great joy in their company. Each grandchild had a special relationship with “Big Fred.” A man of faith, Fred held a deep love for Jesus and lived his life with compassion and kindness.
Fred’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of love, faith, service, and kindness will remain with all of us. Though we mourn the loss, we don’t grieve as those without hope. We know he is whole, at peace with his Savior Jesus (and Kirk) in Heaven.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 8th at 4 p.m. at the Auburn Alumni Center in Auburn, AL. There will be visitation from 2-4 p.m. at the Alumni Center. Friends and family are invited to join in remembering and celebrating Fred’s life.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.