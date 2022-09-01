DECATUR — On Sunday, August 27, 2022, Frederick Wayne Wagnon, devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully at age 89 surrounded by family following a brief illness. Wayne’s loving wife, Estelle Ogletree Wagnon, preceded her husband into the afterlife in February of 2019. He is survived by his three sons: Andrew Wayne Wagnon; William Frederick Wagnon and his wife Amy; Bruce Benjamin Wagnon and his wife Cindy; four grandchildren: Megan, Erin, Justin and Brittany; four great-grandchildren; and his niece, Cindy Hardy Moore, daughter of his dear departed sister, Shirley Wagnon Hardy.

