HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Fredrick Earl Williams, 63, of Hartselle, will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Billy Ray Young officiating. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service with Reynolds Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 7 at Reynolds Funeral Home in Decatur.
Mr. Williams was employed as a Production Associate at General Electric in Decatur for 21 years. He served as a Deacon at Hartselle First Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 20 years, Cathy Anderson Williams, Hartselle; son, Michael Jolly (Markita), Huntsville; his mother, Edith Ann Williams, Hartselle; stepdaughter, Lesha Dobbins (James), Hartselle; brothers, Jeffrey Williams (Cynthia), Stevie Williams (Lisa), both of Hartselle, and Derrick Williams, Athens; four sisters, Darlene Williams, Falkville, Linda Chapman, Priceville, Renate Williams, Decatur, and Joyce Williams Smith, Hartselle; grandchildren, Quanesha Burks, Baton Rouge, LA; Olivia and Jayla Dobbins, Hartselle; Makiyah Jolly, Xavier Fullenwider, Jeremiah Fullenwider, Markel Fullenwider, all of Huntsville; three uncles, Don Wayne Williams (Sandra) of Locust Grove, GA, Larry Williams (Carolyn) of Decatur, and Bruce Davis of Chicago, IL; an aunt, Carolyn Yvonne Leamon of Huntsville; his Godfriend, Mitchell Cowley of Somerville, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.