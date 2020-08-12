VINEMONT — 12/31/1947 - 8/1/2020 — It is with great sadness that the family of Gail Shull Mauldin of Vinemont, announce her passing on August 1, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born in Decatur, AL to William Thomas and Hazel Hargrove Shull.
Mrs. Mauldin was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jean Dacunzo.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ted Mauldin; daughter, Angela Dyer Berry Yates (Greg Vickers); son, Bobby Keith Dyer; grandchildren, Misty Berry (Heath) Wadsworth, Krishna Berry (Keith Shackelford), Cheyenne Berry (Reggie) Murray, Alexie White, Kylan White and Kenzie Grace Yates; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Shull of Somerville and brother, Jim Shull of East Troy, WI.
Gail served as a Liberty National Insurance Agent for over 20 years. She had a passion for playing tennis, line dancing, shopping, flower gardening and music. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Cullman City Cemetery. Moss Service Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at mossservicefh.com
