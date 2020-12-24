TOWN CREEK — Patricia Gail Thrasher, 73, of Town Creek passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her home after an extended illness. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till 12 noon on Saturday, December 26 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 at the funeral home with Jason Greene, Rene Payne, and Scott Davis officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on February 27, 1947 to the late Quinton and Zelma Brackin Hatton, Gail graduated from Hatton High School and then attended Ray’s Beauty School in Florence. She was a member of Sanderson Chapel Church where she was a children’s Sunday school teacher and a member of the choir and Ladies Circle. Gail loved to paint, cross-stitch, and crochet, making flower arrangements and gardening.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Dewey Thrasher; son, Jonathan Thrasher (Lauren); grandchildren, Dylan Thrasher, Jackson Thrasher, and Blaxton Thrasher; sisters, Sue Johnson, Wilda Lowry, and Karen Weems (Dale); cousin who she loved like a sister, Fran Smith; nieces, Debbie Kidd and Kristin Weems; nephew, Phil Lowry, Jr.; great-niece, Bri Bradford; and great-nephews, Jeremy Kidd and Jason Kidd.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Frost (Raymond); brothers-in-law, John Phil Lowry and Niles Johnson; and nephew-in-law, Dale Kidd.
Pallbearers will be Dale Weems, Phil Lowry, Jr., Dylan Thrasher, Jackson Thrasher, Jeremy Kidd, Jason Kidd, and Travis Temples. Honorary pallbearers are Blaxton Thrasher, Jimmy Stancil, and Hutson Parke.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Defoor and nurse, Kim Beck; Leighton Pharmacy and Amedisys Hospice. To all of our friends, our church family, and the churches in our community, we thank you for your prayers over the past 17 months. Gail’s prayer for all of you today is to know her Savior and Live for Him!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sanderson Chapel Church.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.