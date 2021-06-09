DECATUR
Gaither Edmond Williams, age 84 of Decatur, passed away June 7, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
There will be a public visitation at McConnell Funeral Home today, June 9, 2021 from 6 to 8 P.M. A chapel service will be held the following day at 12 P.M. at McConnell Funeral Home.
Mr. Williams was an avid sports fan, and loved watching Alabama football. He also played basketball for Austin High School in Decatur, and was also a member of several school clubs. Later in life, he enjoyed traveling and doing crossword puzzles, and adored spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille Flannagin Barbee Williams; son, Gaither Dewayne Williams; daughters, Renata Lynn Dodson and Charlotte Williams Murphy (Robert); stepdaughters, Mary L. Noble and Lona G. Reed; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
