SOMERVILLE — Visitation and services for Mr. Ganes Burden, 96, will be Friday, September 17, 2021 at Grace Point Baptist Church with Brother Jack Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. at the church. The service will begin at 2:00 P.M. Burial will be in Arab Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Burden died on Monday, September 13, 2021 at his home. He was born May 22, 1925 to John Gurley Burden and Velma Hyatt Burden in Cullman County, AL. He is survived by his wife, Leona. They were happily married for 77 years. He is also survived by daughter, Judy Childers and son-in-law, Mickey Childers; grandson, Jim Childers and wife, Belinda; granddaughter, Julie Thomas and husband, Wesley; and grandson, John Childers and wife, Leigh Anna. Survivors include great-grandchildren, Brook Childers, Michael Childers, Kayleigh Thrasher, Weslynn Thomas, Murphy Childers, Anna Leigh Childers and a sister, Nell Skidmore. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ray Burden and sister, Mildred Bobo.
Mr. Burden served in Japan with the United States Army during WWII. After completing his military service, he returned home to his wife and young daughter and pursued a lifelong farming career. Mr. Burden was a successful dairy farmer for 70 years in Morgan County, Alabama. He loved life as a dairy farmer and looked forward to going to the dairy each day. As much as he loved farming; however, he loved his family more. He was affectionately known by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “Daddy Ganes”. To quote his granddaughter, Julie, “If you knew him, you respected his wisdom, kind heart, and most likely referred to him as Daddy Ganes.” He often said that he wanted to always leave things better than he found them.
Mr. Burden was a founding member of Grace Point Baptist Church, and he and Leona could be found there any time the doors were open. He and his dear friend, Jimmy Lenox, supervised the building of the church. He loved Grace Point Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jim Childers and John Childers; great-grandsons, Michael Childers, and Murphy Childers; grandson-in-law, Wesley Thomas; nephews, Johnny Burden and David Skidmore; and family friend, Allen Hyatt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to Grace Point Baptist Church or to the charity of your choice.
