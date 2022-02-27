DECATUR — Funeral service for Garland David Thomas, Sr., age 73, of Decatur, will be Monday, February 28, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hal Daigre officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Due to health concerns, the family respectfully requests all attendees wear masks.
Mr. Thomas died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Parkway Campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born September 11, 1948, in Toledo, OH, to Garland Ovid Thomas and Mary E. Barnett Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his father- and mother-in-law, Pete and Irene Grant. Mr. Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Thomas; two sons, Grant Daniel “Danny” Thomas and Garland David Thomas, Jr.; one daughter, Dana Joy Thomas; five grandchildren, Priestley Thomas, Brinkley Thomas, Ridgley Thomas, Grant Thomas, and Leia Thomas; and one great-grandchild, Kade Thomas.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
