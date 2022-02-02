DECATUR — Garland E. Rivers, 75, died January 23, 2022 at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Mr. Rivers was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
He is survived by his children, Amanda Rivers Burgess, Tracie Rivers Flowers (Brandon) and Kevin Rivers (Debbie); brother-in-law, Tommy Ashford; and nine grandkids and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in Decatur at Open Minds and Miracles.
Mr. Rivers was an Honorary Mason and a member of Open Minds and Miracles.
