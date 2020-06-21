OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — Garland Floyd Ward, 73, of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020, following a long struggle with cancer.
Garland was born on March 7, 1947 in Decatur, Alabama to the late Martha Faye Berry Ward and Garland Joyus Ward. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1965.
After graduating from the University of Alabama in 1970 with a degree in electrical engineering, he began working for Duke Power at various locations throughout North Carolina. He retired from Duke in 1994 and moved to Ocean Isle Beach in 1997.
Garland’s favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing and being “Pawpaw” to his four grandchildren. He was known to occasionally swim in the Intracoastal Waterway with three different golden retrievers, Sadie, Beau and Izzy. Sometimes he was swimming by choice, but more often than not, he was bringing them home from the far side of the waterway.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharon Blackwell Ward. Also surviving are his son, Joshua Troup Ward, Sr. of Decatur, Alabama and daughter, Kirstin Mosley Ames (Alan) of Tega Cay, South Carolina. In addition, he is survived by grandchildren Joshua Troup Ward, Jr., Riann Olivia Ward, Nolan Michael Ames and Landen Thomas Ames. He also leaves behind his devoted sister, Deborah Faye Ward Hudson (Steve) of Nauvoo, Alabama and sister-in-law, Shirley Hannah of Fort Worth, Texas.
The family plans a Celebration of Life for close friends and family at a date to be determined.
Memorials may be made to one of his favorite charities, St. Jude Research Hospital for Children. Special thanks to Community Care and Hospice staff for assisting the family in realizing Garland’s wish to remain in his home for his end of life transition.
“And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13:13.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
