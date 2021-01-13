DECATUR — Garry Michael “Mike” Odom, age 74, of Decatur, died Friday, January 8, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. No service is scheduled at this time. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting his family.
Mr. Odom was born November 15, 1946, in Chattanooga, TN, to Wilton Odom and Nina Lou Crowe Odom. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Odom was a golf professional.
He is survived by his loving wife, Alice Anderson Odom of Decatur; two sons, Shane Odom (Marla) of Danville, and Lance Odom (Natalie) of Chicago, IL; and two grandchildren, Maci Kay Odom and Ty Carlton Odom, both of Danville.
