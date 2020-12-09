DECATUR
Gary Michael Walker Sr., of Decatur, AL, passed away on December 5, 2020. His visitation will be today, December 9th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel with Dr. Blake Kersey officiating. Burial will be follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Draper Walker; daughters, Laura Cannon and Jennifer Miller; sons, Gary Michael Walker Jr. (Connie) and Stephen Blake Robbins; five grandchildren and one great-grandson; sisters, Connie Kermish (John) and Tammy Holt and brother, Tony Walker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Virginia Walker; brother, Ronnie Walker; and son, Brandon Michael Walker.
Gary graduated from Sheffield High School and went on to graduate from The University of Montevallo. He served in the U.S. Navy, including three tours in Vietnam. He retired from Decatur Police Department as a sergeant in the detective division. Since retiring in 2004, Gary (Papaw or Poppy to some) enjoyed cooking, spending time with his family, and taking care of his beloved pets.
Pallbearers will be the City of Decatur Police Officers (Retired) “Lunch Group.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.