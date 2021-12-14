DECATUR — Gary Glenn Pirtle, 68, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. His visitation will be on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Hal Daigre officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Loraine Pirtle; son, Gary Justin Pirtle; and brother, Harold Pirtle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sheila Pirtle; daughter, Elizabeth Fallon Wilson (Chad); grandchildren, Jayce Pirtle, Chloe Wilson and Uriah Wilson; brother, Kenneth Pirtle (Carol) and his sweetheart (sister-in-law), Donna Terry.
Gary was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a true family man and he took great pride in taking care of his family. Gary was very generous. He was always giving to others and making sure their needs were met. Gary had a larger than life personality. His family knew to never touch the remote when he had Fox News on. Gary enjoyed fishing, Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves. Gary retired as a maintenance mechanic from 3M. He was a God loving man. Sunday dinners will not be the same without Gary. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pallbearers will be Chad Wilson, Mike Pirtle, Casey Pirtle, Logan Barkley, Ryan Ramey, Jonathan Macklin and Jeff Bowen.
