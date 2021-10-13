HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Gary Randal Ricks, 81, of Hartselle will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home with Brother Donnie Hargrove officiating. Burial will be in Center Springs Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Friday, October 15, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Ricks died on October 9, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born October 6, 1940, in Morgan County to Perry Leon Rix and Evie Irene Crow Rix (Hitt). Mr. Ricks worked in maintenance at Fruehauf prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Faye Ricks; and a sister, Nancy Hardin.
Survivors include three sons, Danny Ray Ricks (Terry), Randall Paul Ricks (Angela), Gregory Wayne Ricks; one daughter, Lisa D. Ricks; two brothers, Wayne Lawrence (Sharon) and Mike Lawrence (Jane); one sister, Shelia Holt (Eddie); 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Josh Ricks, Nolan Willingham, Zach Norton, Oda Seller, Matthew Willingham, Garrett Willingham, Logan Miller, Adam Miller, Tyler Ricks, Kamden Ricks and Kamron Ricks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Griffith and Phillip Griffith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.