HARTSELLE
Gary Wallace, 64, of Hartselle, passed away on January 8, 2021 in Baldwin County, AL. He was born in Morgan County on August 14, 1957 to Alton C. and Ruby Faye Curtis Wallace.
He was employed by and retired from Decatur General Hospital, where he worked for over 20 years. He was the Owner of Contemporary Covered Wagon, which he opened over seven years ago, repairing RV’s. He loved woodworking. He enjoyed music, friends and family and especially if he could combine them with a trip to the beach. Gary passed away early morning after seeing one of the most beautiful sunsets and had captured and posted it on his Facebook page. He was happy and at peace.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Wallace; son, James Barbre (Sarah); daughters, April Jones (Frank), Sandra Brown; brother, Fred Wallace (Amy); nephew, Grant; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Dawn Hudson and former wife, Lena Wallace.
A Memorial Service will be held by his family at Forest Chapel Methodist Church on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 3:30 P.M. with Pastor Greg Cain officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Chapel Methodist Cemetery.
