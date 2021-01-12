HARTSELLE — Gary Steven Wallace, 63 of Hartselle, AL, died on January 8, 2021.
Gary was the son of the Alton C. Wallace and Ruby Fay Curtis Wallace, born on August 14, 1957.
Gary was a 1975 graduate of Morgan County High School, a class whom he loved dearly and looked forward to reunions with his classmates. Along with being known as a huge Auburn University fan, Gary was widely known for the many years he worked in the maintenance department of Decatur General Hospital serving staff and patients with great love and passion. Many years, he would dress as Santa during the Christmas holiday to visit his co-workers and patients in order to spread joy to those in the hospital. Following his retirement, he pursued his dream of opening his own business, Contemporary Covered Wagons. He enjoyed the work of repairing and restoring RV’s, motorhomes, and cargo trailer conversions, while always building relationships along the way. Gary was an active member of Promise Land Church in Hartselle where he loved the teaching of God’s Word and the fellowship with other members.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Ruby Fay Wallace, and his wife, Lena Mary Wallace.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Beth Wallace; one brother, Fred E. Wallace (Amy, affectionately known as “Sis”); one nephew, Grant B. Wallace; all of Hartselle; as well as family and friends across the country.
The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date due to the current pandemic. His booming voice and boisterous laughter will be missed by all who knew him. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support during this time.
