DECATUR — Gary Aurthur Trimble, 81, of Decatur, AL, passed away on May 22, 2022. Gary was born July 14, 1940 on his family farm in Homer, Nebraska to Emmanuel Byron and Ruby Tucker Trimble where he cultivated his love of farming and Nebraska football. He attended a one room country school until he entered Homer High School. While there he was voted the Most Outstanding Athlete his Senior year and was the Valedictorian of his class. He won the Chancellor’s Award for the State of Nebraska and scholarship to attend Dana College, where he studied for two years, followed by the University of Nebraska – Omaha, where he graduated with a Bachelor in Industrial Engineering.
After graduating in 1962, Gary moved to Decatur to work at Monsanto as an Industrial Engineer. He then accepted a position with the Metrology Calibration Lab at Redstone Arsenal followed by a long career as a Program Engineer with the DOD Army Missile Command so he could travel the world. While working for the Missile Command, he lead missle co-production programs with both the Egyptian and Japanese governments, traveling often to Cairo and Tokyo. He was a true Patriot and took great pride doing his part in contributing to America’s national defense.
In the fall of 1969, Gary met Sharon Harwell in Decatur and they they bonded immediately over their love of family, farming, and sports, attending many Auburn football games together that fall. They married on April 18, 1970 and lived in Decatur their entire married life. They were always active members of First Baptist Church during this time, where Gary served as a Church Deacon, Fourth Grade Sunday School Teacher (for 35 years), and sang tenor in the church choir in addition to many other ministries. He was a faithful follower of Jesus and was a teacher of the Roman Road to his Fourth Graders and others.
Gary and Sharon are the proud parents of their two children, Courtney Harwell Trimble and Travis Byron Trimble. Gary was the best dad and very involved in the lives of his children, coaching their basketball teams, giving them advice, and always loving them unconditionally. He was also the proud and loving “Gindad” to Charles Scott Trimble, who in his younger years was a fellow farmer with Gary.
After his retirement from the DOD, Gary enjoyed a second career as a farmer on the six acres of land that he and Sharon cleared and built their house on in 2002.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sharon Harwell Trimble, daughter Courtney Harwell Trimble, son Travis Byron Trimble, grandson Charlie Trimble, and sisters Beverly Trimble and Maxine Eaton. Gary is also survived by many beloved Trimble and Harwell relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don Trimble, and sisters Colleen Goodyear Cook and Shirley Ross.
A memorial service will be held on May 31 in the sacturary of First Baptist Church (123 Chuch Street - Decatur, AL), with visitation at 1:00 followed by the service at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to First Baptist Church’s “Faithful Program”.
