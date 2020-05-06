DECATUR — Gary Wayne Lee, 68, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on May 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery on Thursday May 7th, with Steve Smith officiating.
Mr. Lee is survived by his daughter, Jenny Lee Mink (Michael), and his two grandsons, Michael Adam and Matthew Alexander Mink; and his stepdaughter, Dianna Forrest Douglass (Lee). His sister, Peggy (Carl) Fuqua and nieces, Amber (Matt) Blue, Emily (Josh) Hill and Katie (Storm) Singer.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Adam Taylor Lee; his parents, Foster and Edna Lee; and his brother, Bob Lee. He was born on August 31, 1951 in Wyandotte, MI. He soon moved to New Johnsonville, TN, where he spent most of his youth. He started his career with TVA in 1979 which took him and his family to Decatur, AL, where he retired from Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in 2006. Gary loved golf, hiking, cars, and above all his family. Especially his two grandsons, Adam and Alex. He was an avid music lover and collector of instruments. He was a proud member of the NRA. He was well versed in the Bible and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. He attended Beltline Church of Christ.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
