TRINITY — Funeral for Gavin Ryan Hargrove, 20, of Trinity will be Friday, December 31, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Mr. Hargrove died Friday, December 24, 2021. He was born March 16, 2001, to Joey Ryan Hargrove and Sonia Morrow Hargrove. He was preceded in death by his father, and grandparents, Ronnie and Janie Morrow, and Joe and Dot Hargrove.
Survivors include his mother, Sonia Morrow Hargrove; sister, Gabbie (Raven Eller) Hargrove; grandmother, Barbara Warren; uncles, Bart (Sandra) Morrow, Shane (Lori) Walker, Jeff (Danita) Hargrove; aunts, Baronica (Joel) Preston, Susan Morrow, Stephanie (Shane) Black, Selina Agee and several cousins.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
