COWAN, TENNESSEE — Gayle Preston Geron, Jr., age 59, died peacefully at home in Cowan, Tennessee on January 23, 2023, after a twenty-five year battle with myotonic muscular dystrophy, fought courageously and with faith and trust in God.
Preston was born on August 23, 1963 in Decatur, Alabama, to the late Marilyn Morrison Geron and the late Gayle P. Geron, Sr. He attended Decatur High School, and after graduating in 1982 he enrolled in Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama. In 1984 Preston graduated with an Associate of Arts from Marion and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army. He continued his education at Auburn University and graduated with a B.A. in 1987.
Preston served for ten years in the Army. He received infantry officer training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was also trained as a paratrooper. He became an intelligence officer, and spent several years in Korea and in Panama as well as being stationed at bases in the US. Preston’s love of adventure showed itself early; while he was still in high school he obtained a pilot’s license. During his years in the Army he took every opportunity to travel and to explore new places and cultures. But the adventure that really captured his heart was scuba diving and underwater photography. He traveled all over the world, from the Dry Tortugas and Belize to Malaysia, and photographed an incredible array of sea creatures. When he could no longer go diving because of his advancing illness, he enrolled in the University of South Alabama in Mobile to study marine biology; when even that became impossible for him, he spent countless hours organizing his photographs online for others to enjoy. Preston’s website at http://www.pixelmar.com provides beautiful photography and commentary, a legacy of his love for the mysteries of the world beneath the ocean.
The foundation of Preston’s life was his faith in God. He was raised at Trinity Chapel, later New Song Family Church, in Decatur, and also participated from childhood in the Alabama Camp Farthest Out. In 2013 he moved to Cowan, Tennessee and joined the Abundant Life Church. He was a faithful and active member, and especially loved taking part in the church’s music ministry.
Preston is survived by two sisters, Celeste Geron Shibata and her husband John, and Mary Elaine Geron Norman, all of Cowan; three nieces, Sarah Askew Brehm and her husband Stephen, Ashley Elaine Norman, and Meredith Norman Borodina, and a nephew, David Benjamin Askew and his wife Tonya; and seven great-nieces and -nephews, Sophia Celeste Brehm, Cecilia Ann Brehm, Jaxon Alexander Askew, Liam
Henry Askew, Dakotah Elaine Rathel, Charlie Grace Dalton, and Dylan Loretta Dalton. Oscar Lee Mack has been a kind companion and has given Meme invaluable help with Preston’s care over the past few months. The family would like to give special thanks to Sean, a nurse at Kindred Hospital, Rosie, the admissions coordinator at Amedisys Hospice, and Sherry, the indefatigable hospice nurse, who were so helpful in getting Preston back home and caring for him in his last few days.
Visitation will be held at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. A graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, Alabama at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Preston’s memory to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
