HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Doris Gayle Conner Strider “Gayle,” 84 years young, will be held today, December 1st at 2:00 p.m. at Hartselle First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Harold Thompson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. There will be a viewing from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will be held in Hartselle City Cemetery.
Mrs. Strider passed away at her residence at The Terrace in Priceville on November 28, 2020. She was born in Ottawa, Kansas on December 24, 1935. She was a graduate of Ottawa University with a degree in primary education and was an elementary school teacher and lifelong artist.
On June 3, 1955 she married Dale Keyes Strider and moved to Hartselle in 1963. They raised four sons at Hartwood Farm and she lived there until moving to the Terrace in 2012.
Gayle is well known as a Southern artist who specialized in Southern landscapes, cotton and magnolias. She influenced countless lives in her art teaching at Hartwood. Her art designs have been used by Romanian porcelain lace artists for RomAmerica based on 19th century style. She was a huge supporter of the Hartselle Historical Society and Fine Arts Center at the former F. E. Burleson Elementary School. She taught art classes at the Fine Arts Center during Camp Hartselle in 2006. A member of Hartselle First United Methodist Church, she participated in many charitable organizations including The Faith House and Good Samaritan Ministry.
Her career in fine arts took her to southern France in 1987 where she and her lifelong friend and fellow Alabama artist Mitch Coon studied with international artist Nall Hollis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Maude Conner; husband, Dale Strider; son, Larry Strider; brother, A. L. Conner and sister, Esther Conner Berg.
She is survived by sons, Robert Strider (Gay) of Huntsville, daughter-in-law, Connie Strider of Chelsea, Scott Strider (Marilou) of Hollywood, Florida, Joseph Strider (Janie) of Decatur; nine grandchildren, Meagan Strider McDonald (Todd), David Strider (Anna Laura) and Thomas Strider, Scott Moss (Veronica), Jason Moss (Julie), Nicole Baure, Jesse Nolan (Raven), Cassandra Nolan, and Warren Nolan (Carol Ann); and 12 great-grandchildren, Stella Blue McDonald, Sage McDonald, Allison Moss, Avery Moss, Nick Titus, Reagan Baure, Jackson Nolan, Ryleigh Nolan, Julian Nolan, Wyatt Nolan, Weston Nolan, and Willow Nolan.
The Strider family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support and requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama and Hospice of North Alabama.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.