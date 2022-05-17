HUNTSVILLE — Funeral service for Gaylia Wales Roberts, 81, will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steve Curtis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Roberts died on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Crestwood Medical Center. She was born April 10, 1941, in Limestone County, to Cecil Owen Wales and Ruby Glaze Hasting Wales.
She was a longstanding Hospital Volunteer, always willing to help others and attended Mayfair Church of Christ. Banking and bookkeeping were how she spent her career, prior to her retirement. She loved her grandchildren and children dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed gardening and birdwatching.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Luther Hewlett Roberts and her parents.
Survivors include sons, Butch Roberts (Myra) and Dr. Brian Roberts (Cindy); sisters, Judy Leeman and Donna Russell (David); grandchilldren, Kelly Roberts Weaver (Justin), Nathan Roberts (Lindsay), John Roberts (Madison), Elizabeth Roberts Coleman (Andrew), Ella Marie Roberts and Anna Renee Roberts; great-grandchildren, Wesley Brian Roberts and Caroline James Weavers.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Roberts, John Roberts, Justin Weaver and Jordan Clem.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to the “Good Samaritan Fund” at Hartselle First United Methodist Church.
