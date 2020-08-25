DECATUR — God sent His Angels to get the most precious Angel of all, Gaynell Kent, on Wednesday August 19, 2020.
Her visitation was Monday at Roselawn Funeral Home from 1 until 3 p.m. with the Celebration of Life to begin at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial followed in Roselawn Cemetery. Pastor Brandon Keel officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Winford McGarian Kent Sr.; son, Winford McGarian”Mac” Kent Jr. and grandson, Cameron Cecil Kent; brother, James Engle, and sisters, Mary Gerstman, Lillian Siniard, Marguerite Knighten, Minnie Nelms, and Ruth Terry.
She is survived by brother, Bob Engle, and daughters, Marcella Graves (Frankie), Shelia Denard (Kenneth) and Debbie Seal (Tim); grandchildren, Dustin Graves (Emily), Brian Denard (Liz), Kevin Denard, Hollie Terry (Nathan), Nick Denard (Stephanie), Britney Anders (Josh), Heather Turney (Todd), Kelley Chance (Mitchell), Kimberlee Keel (Brandon), Winford McGarian “Trey” Kent III (Jessie) and 18 great-grandchildren who she loved and adored.
Mrs. Kent retired from Morgan County Board of Education as an aid. Her favorite job was taking care of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved those grandbabies as she called them, keeping several of them from birth to school age.
Our mom was a very special mom who loved the Lord with her whole being. She was a prayer warrior who people called when they wanted to get a prayer through to God. Mom was a longtime member of The Church of God, Moulton.
Our mom will be missed so much but she is with the love of her life now, her husband and her beloved son whom she missed so terribly much.
The family requests that due to the current pandemic, please wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others also.
We would like to thank Dr. Harney, Dr. Boyles and especially the ICU nurses that took wonderful care of mom.
Mrs. Kent’s grandsons served as pallbearers.
Please visit www.roselawnfhandcemetery to write online condolences.
