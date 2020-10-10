HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Gearldean “Geri” Hunt Roberts, 71, will be Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Park Church of God with Bro. Bobby Newman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Church.
Mrs. Roberts passed away at her residence on October 8, 2020. She was born March 10, 1949, in Morgan County to Joseph Wilson Hunt and Ruby Pearl Turner Hunt. She was employed by The Decatur Daily doing vast clerical duties for 26 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Oak Park Church of God, formerly known as Sherman Street in Decatur, her entire life. As a member there, she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Roberts; three daughters; Lisa Wiley, Tammie Cook and Michelle Graham; one sister, Lurleen Poteete (Lee); four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dale Wiley, Blake McCollum, Shannon Traylor, Jason Traylor, Jonny Aguirre and Brian McCollum.
