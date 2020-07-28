DANVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Gearldine Prater Fulmer, 81, will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Friendship South of Danville with Brother Francis Proctor and Brother Jonathan Proctor officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Fulmer died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 24, 1938, in Lawrence County to Lucian Prater and Lodine Walker Prater. She was an owner of Fulmer Grocery and Service Station for 30 years and was also employed by Danville Wee Care as a daycare worker for 18 years where she loved taking care of all the babies. She was a member of the Speake Christian Fellowship Church in Danville, Alabama. Making quilts and quilting were one of her loved hobbies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aldon Ray Fulmer; a daughter, Belinda (Lynn) Nichols; two sisters, Cleo Thompson and Tammy Posey; her parents; and a son-in-law, Marshall Lindley.
Survivors include three daughters, Sheila Johnson (Randy), Cynthia Lindley and Bonnie Hill (Larry); two brothers, James Ray Prater and Scotty Prater; three sisters, Silvia Proctor (Francis), Nancy Weaver (Herman) and Carolyn Archer (David); six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Chris Lindley, Brad Lindley, Jeremy Johnson, Cody Johnson, Casey Hill and Zack Hill.
Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren.
