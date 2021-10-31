DECATUR — Gena Mae Smith, 94, born January 24, 1927 in Lester, AL, died in her home on October 27, 2021. She fought the good fight, she finished the race, she kept the faith. She leaves a legacy of service to the Lord, her family and the Lord’s church. She was a faithful member of the Beltline Church of Christ for 73 years. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker and many a minister and friend honored her table by sitting at it or coming by for a piece of homemade pie, a sugar cookie, fresh baked bread or a bag of her famous caramel popcorn.
She and her husband of 65 years, Charles, shared many adventures together. They loved traveling together, camping, watching her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events, Alabama football, Braves baseball and the Smokey Mountains. Cades Cove was a special place for them and held many memories.
Gena spent most of her life as a stay at home mom and homemaker but chose to work when her children were in high school and college to help support the family. She worked in the Austin High school cafeteria and later at Prestolite before returning to the home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles T.; her parents, James Patterson and Corrine Patterson Fain; brothers, Howard Patterson, Edward “Pete” Patterson, James “Pat” Patterson; sisters, Martha Patterson and Nella Gaston.
She is survived by one sister, Nancy Patterson; daughters, Brenda Cagle (Paul) and Charlene Hagood (Ronnie); one son, Steve Smith (Connie); grandchildren, Todd Cagle (Lisa), Carrie Barrere (Sean), Katie Obert (Jason), Stephen Smith (Becki Lynne), DeLane Harrison (Jackie) and Clint Harrison (Dusty) and 14 great-grandchildren and several sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be today, October 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur with Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
The pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
A special thanks to her caregivers, DeOslin, Misty and Alicia. We are thankful for Hospice of the Valley’s staff for their love and support, especially Kayla, Whitney and many others.
