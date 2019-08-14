SOMERVILLE — Please join us in a Celebration of Life service for Gena Marie Luker Hitt, 63, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gena Hitt passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Crestwood Medical Center, with her family at her side. She was born July 19, 1956, in Morgan County to Martin “Marky” Luther Luker and Cora Lee Blankenship Luker, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Pat A. Hitt; two daughters, Jeanie Carpenter (James) and Jamie Hitt; one brother, Ronnie Luker; and five grandchildren, Cyle Carpenter, Caleb Carpenter, Allyson Stephenson, Matilyn Stephenson and James Armstrong.
Gena loved life. She loved her family and loved her friends and spending plenty of time with them both at home and on the road. She loved traveling around the country, driving the “Big Rig” with her husband, for over 30 years. She made friends everywhere she traveled and was a true joy to be around. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be Jim Wiggington, Brad Mansell, Austin Wiggington, Mike Groves, Nick Wiggington and Ken Wiggington.
