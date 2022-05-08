DECATUR — Gene David Bazzel was born on October 1,1940 in Prentiss County Mississippi to David M. Bazzel and Ruth E. Files Bazzel. He passed away on May 3, 2022 in Decatur Alabama.
He is Survived by his wife of 53 years Jean Marie (Palladino) Bazzel, Two sons David Brian Bazzel of Decatur, Rev. Kevin Michael Bazzel of Birmingham, Alabama. Two grandchildren Sierra Bazzel, Ashlyn Bazzel. Brother Glenn Bazzel and wife Deann.
The visitation will be Monday may 9, 2022 at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic church from 1:00 pm until Funeral Mass at 3:00 pm. Burial is at Burningtree Cemetery. Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Gene Bazzel to: Saint Ann’s Educational Foundation; Saint Ann Catholic School; 3910 Spring Avenue, SW; Decatur, Alabama 35603.
