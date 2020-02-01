HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Gene Greer Parker, 83, will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Hartselle Church of Christ with Phillip Hines and Todd Barrier officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Hartselle Church of Christ.
Mr. Parker passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born January 18, 1937 in Cullman County to Leroy Esta Parker and Annie Laura Tillery Parker. He was employed by Joe Wheeler Co-op for 37 1/2 years as a Lineman and Service Truck operator, prior to his retirement. He was a member and served as a Deacon of the Hartselle Church of Christ. Mr. Parker also served for eight years with the National Guard. Preceding him in death were his wife, Arvella Adams Parker, his parents, a brother, Jack Parker and a sister, Virginia Helton.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Parker (Tony) and Jan Harris (Jeff); five grandchildren, Adam Parker, Jeremy Harris (Lura), Jordan Parker (Charleston), Josh Harris (Meagan) and Joy Haynes (James); seven great-grandchildren; and nephew, Bill Helton.
Pallbearers will be Adam Parker, Jeremy Harris, Jordan Parker, Josh Harris, James Haynes and Jeff Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Deacons of Hartselle Church of Christ.
