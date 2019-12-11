SOMERVILLE
Funeral service for Gene Paul Dudley, Sr., 82, will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joey Staton officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Dudley died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born July 5, 1937, in Morgan County to Wilburn Lee Dudley and Maudie Boldin Dudley. He was the business owner and machinist for Dudley Machine in Decatur. Gene was truly a man that would give his “shirt off his back” to help others. He loved his family and was the happiest when he was surrounded by them. He enjoyed farming and John Deere Tractors. His loving wife was constantly with him and especially was there the past few months when he needed her the most. Gene was often heard to say that “I drove to Decatur for 55 years for work and loved doing it.” He was well known for his “Shiny” shoes that he kept impeccable.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Leon Dudley and a sister, Daisy Randolph.
Survivors include his wife, Velma Frazier Dudley; three sons, Steve Dudley, Lacey’s Spring, Gene Dudley, Jr. (Laure), Guntersville and Shawn Dudley (Tammie), Somerville; five daughters, Tena Dudley Obosla (Michael), Talucah, Denise Brown (Mike), Columbus, IN, Lynne Knapp (John), Baileyton, Donna Junkins (James), Harvest and Deborah Boles, Somerville; one brother, Benny Dudley, Somerville; three sisters, Juanita Goodner, Hartselle, Jennie Brown, Hartselle and Sandy Roland, Huntsville; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Steven Dudley, Justin Dudley, Will Dudley, Austin Dudley, Chris Junkins, Nathaniel Hall, Marcus Gigandet and John Knapp.
