DECATUR — Geneva Morgan, 90, died August 21, 2020. Parkway Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Reinforcements arriving to help in deadly California fires
- Leonard leads Clippers past Mavs as Doncic injures ankle
- Canucks blitz Binnington, eliminate Blues 6-2 in Game 6
- Council votes to offer Decatur Youth Services director position to Watkins
- High School Football Scores
- California wildfires some of largest in state history
- Sheffield runs past R.A. Hubbard in second half
- Tripoli and rival parliament announce Libya cease-fire
Most Read
Articles
- Whataburger plans Beltline Road restaurant
- Alcohol license rejected for West Moulton Street store owner
- Hospital staff have expanded role with coronavirus patients
- Council votes to offer Decatur Youth Services director position to Watkins
- Storm causes damage at Austin Middle; front entrance to close Thursday morning
- East Lawrence's Lemay is dedicating 2020 season to someone special
- District 3 issues: Council's effectiveness, paving, housing and Point Mallard
- Rough start for the Red Raiders
- Campaign contributions roll in for some Decatur candidates
- Testimony: Rogers killed 4 men, Legg 3 women in Valhermoso Springs
Images
Videos
Commented
- HUD: Decatur Housing Authority blocked Blacks from riverfront apartments (8)
- Ann McFeatters: What are the 15 signs of authoritarianism? We've seen them (8)
- With some campers in place more than 5 years, short-term sites planned at Point Mallard (7)
- Mayoral candidates discuss ideas to promote city growth (7)
- Bibbee wants another term as District 3 councilwoman (6)
- Mayoral candidates support transfer of portion of online sales tax revenues to DCS (6)
- Editorial: City should keep campground for camping (6)
- Trump says he's fired TVA chairman, who is Skip Thompson of Decatur (6)
- Bowling seeks rare second straight term as mayor (4)
- Lines, wait remain long for driver's license (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.