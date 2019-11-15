TOWN CREEK — Genevie Roberson Warhurst, 89, died November 13, 2019. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. today at Rock Springs Mitchell Memorial Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. following the visitation at the church. Burial will be in Rock Springs Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home will be assisting the family. Genevie was the mother of Sammy Alexander.
