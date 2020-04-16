RUSSELLVILLE — George Coley Compton, 48, of Russellville passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. today, April 16, 2020 at Moulton Memory Gardens with Danny Compton officiating. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Born on January 4, 1972 to Alan and Donna Terry Compton, Coley graduated from Austin High School before receiving his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He was a member of the Parkway Baptist Church in Trinity and enjoyed fishing, reading, farming and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his son, George Walker Compton; parents, Alan and Donna Compton; brother, Brian Compton (Chasity); sister, Emily Compton Wilson (Shannon); and nieces and nephews, Gabe Compton, Samuel Wilson, Addie Compton, Noah Compton and Sarah Kate Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Gabe Compton, Samuel Wilson, Noah Compton, Jimmy Campbell, Boyd Compton and Shannon Wilson.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.