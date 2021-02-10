HARTSELLE — Funeral service for George Dutton, 73, will be Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at East Highland Baptist Church with Bro. Walter Blackman, Bro. Jimmy Smith and Bro. Charles Stone officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at the church.
Mr. Dutton died on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born March 29, 1947, in Morgan County to Ralph Charlie “R.C.” Dutton and Mildred Jane Cobb Dutton. George was a very faithful member of the East Highland Baptist Church, loved his church and church family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. George enjoyed talking and carrying on conversations with everyone, he was a people person. He loved woodworking and building unique things and carpentry. He was employed by The Decatur Daily as the Mail Room Foreman, prior to his retirement. Preceding him in death were his wife of 53 years, Faye Keel Dutton and his parents.
Survivors include his son, Jeff Dutton (Sherry); daughter, Kristi Jenkins (Joey); sisters, Margaret Cook and Karen Wells (Anthony); grandchildren, Dalton Jenkins (Savannah), Hannah Kodra (Kody) and Chris Reeves; and great-grandchildren, Ivy Jane Jenkins and Rylan Reeves.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Jenkins, Kody Kodra, Doug Keel, Frankie Lackey, Chuck Keenum and Anthony Wells.
