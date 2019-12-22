DECATUR — Graveside service for George Edward McDaniel Sr., age 84, of Decatur, will be Monday, December 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at Hartselle City Cemetery with Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. McDaniel, who died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his residence, was born August 5, 1935, in Bogalusa, LA, to Odom McDaniel and Pauline Dees McDaniel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra McDaniel, his parents, two brothers, and one sister. Following 36 years of service, Mr. McDaniel retired from International Paper.
He is survived by two sons, George E. “Eddie” McDaniel, Jr. (Tracey) of Dallas, GA, and Craig Hamilton (Vickie) of Libuse, LA; four daughters, Kathy McDaniel of Decatur, Sheri Pierce (Jason) of Bogalusa, LA, Leanne Mayes (Fred) of Decatur, and Gayle Fowler (Allen) of Decatur; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Marcy Havard of Decatur.
Pallbearers will be Aaron McDaniel, Steven Chop, Josh Chop, Jonathan Fowler, Jason Pierce, Allen Fowler, Chris Lang, and Fred Mayes.
