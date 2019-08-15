DECATUR — Funeral for George Edwin “Flash” Hames, 88, will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at noon at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church with Brother Joe Holmes officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.
Mr. Hames died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 25, 1931, in Lawrence County to Dallas W. Hames and Mae Whitlow Hames. He was employed by Monsanto in the maintenance department, prior to his retirement. He was a graduate of the Anderson Business College and served as a deacon at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church. He was a Korean War veteran serving with the U.S. Air Force. Preceding him in death were his wife, Dorothy Welch Hames; his parents; a son, Dennis W. Hames; brothers, W.T. Hames and D.W. Hames, Jr., and a sisters, Marie Phillips.
Survivors include two sons, Rick Hames (Gail) and Steve Hames (Ann); one sister, Jane Micklow; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Matt Hames, Todd Davis, Steven Hames, Scott Hames, Caleb Davis, Tristan Holmes, Trevor Hames and Samuel Holmes.
