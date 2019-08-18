WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE
George Elton Bryant, 85, died august 16, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Shackelford in Waynesboro. The funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Highland Methodist Church Cemetery. He was the husband of Maragaret Balentine Bryant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.