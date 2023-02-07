DECATUR — George Floyd Nancarrow, former coach, principal, and superintendent, passed away on February 5, 2023, at the age of 97. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Burkhalter Nancarrow, their daughter, Beth Nancarrow Rabb (Bill), and son-in-law, Rob Metcalf; four grandchildren, Nancarrow Rabb McClendon (Tim), Kelly Rabb (Rachel), Calloway Rabb (Mica) and Camp Metcalf; nine great-grandchildren, Nancarrow Grace McClendon, Cole McClendon, Will Rabb, Miller Rabb, Mallory Rabb, Cooper Rabb, Milan Rabb, Jake Rabb, and CleoDonna Metcalf. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lallie Nancarrow; sisters, Anita Olinger, Betty McCoy; brothers, Robert, Lanie, Clyde and Mark Moore; his daughter, Donna Nancarrrow Metcalf and great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Blair McClendon.
He was born on January 30, 1926, in Flat Rock, Alabama. His father died when he was five years old, leaving six children and a single mom. Growing up in Flat Rock on rural Sand Mountain, life was hard. He earned money to buy clothes by plowing with a mule, cutting timber, and working in a sawmill. These jobs convinced him to seek another career path.
Basketball was his love and Coach Cooley at Pisgah High School, played a very important role in his life. He knew George’s circumstances and on days when the team practiced after school, Coach let George spend the night at his house to avoid a nine-mile walk home. It was Coach that encouraged him to go to college, but there was no money. In an unexpected turn of events, George’s uncle in England died and upon the age of 21, he would get an inheritance. His sister received her money first, so they worked a deal and he was able to go to JSU.
In the fall of 1946, he left home with a cardboard suitcase and rode the bus to Jacksonville. While at JSU he played football, tennis and basketball. He wasn’t the biggest guy, but he kept a positive attitude and never gave up. Once again, a coach, Coach Stephenson, took care of him. He was the only one on the JSU basketball team that had not served in the Army during WWII. It was a learning experience.
Before graduating from JSU, he accepted a basketball coaching position at Speake High School. He returned and finished his degree during the summer. His Speake “boys” were almost as old as he was. His first year coaching, they won the county championship. After the second county championship, the trustees renovated a small house for him and his new wife, and installed an indoor toilet!
He also coached at Hazlewood and Danville High School, and eventually became the principal at Speake High School. When West Morgan High School opened in 1962, he was selected principal. During his time there, he had the opportunity to welcome the first black student to West Morgan, who was also the first black student in Morgan County to enter a white school. Later he became the Assistant Superintendent and then Superintendent of Morgan County Schools. He testified before a committee in Congress and presented a desegregation plan for Morgan County. His plan was simple. All students would go to the school nearest their home. This plan was approved, and no busing of students has ever been required in Morgan County Schools. Surrounding systems were not proactive, and they are still under desegregation laws.
His greatest educational accomplishment was his vision for Brewer High School. Graduating classes in eastern Morgan County were small and advanced classes could not be taught. There was also a need for vocational training. Building a centrally located high school with a vocational school would benefit all the students. He took the idea to the board, but did not get unanimous support. He was determined to do what was best for the students. He worked with an architect to design the building and found the funding when no one believed he could. The school opened for the 1972 school year with the 10th grade students from five schools. Each year a grade was added until Brewer had grades 9-12. Ironically, his greatest accomplishment cost him his reelection as superintendent.
In 1975, he became the first principal at Litchfield High School in Gadsden, Alabama. In a time of desegregation, students were bused in to have an equal number of blacks and whites. He earned the respect of the students and community. He was told that he was the only white man that could ride his bike through their neighborhood. His career would not have been complete without his time at Litchfield. He finished his career in education as Superintendent of Lamar County Schools.
Throughout his lifetime he was active in church, serving on committees and teaching Sunday School. He was on the board of directors or chairman for several clubs and charities: United Way, Lions Club, Kiwanis Club and Meals on Wheels. It was a special honor to be inducted into the Morgan County AND Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame, along with the Morgan County Teacher Hall of Fame.
Supporting him for over 71 years, his wife, Sylvia Burkhalter Nancarrow, was by his side. She was his biggest fan. In the midst of a busy career, they always had time for family and travel. They loved playing tennis, and they visited all the tennis venues in America and Wimbleton. He loved baseball, and they visited most of the Major League Baseball stadiums. Riding his bike was his favorite way to exercise. Most days he rode the trail at Point Mallard, but he also enjoyed riding the Natchez Trace, and biked from Decatur to Panama City. Another year he wanted to see where his father grew up, so he rode from London, England to Land’s End. Best of all, he enjoyed watching the sporting events of all his grandchildren AND great-grandchildren. He encouraged, coached and always made sure they had good tennis shoes.
In retirement, they had a plan for every day. He delivered Meals on Wheels for 30 years to the OLD people. In reality he was older than all the recipients. He was known for telling everyone to get up and exercise, even those in wheelchairs with oxygen! According to him, exercise is the key, and he was walking proof. He survived a heart attack, a severe case of the shingles, cancer and a stroke, and exercised through it all. If you fall off your bike, don’t give up, buy a trike. If your foot won’t stay on the bike pedal, tie it on with a rope and keep going!
He was often heard saying, I’ve had a good life. He leaves an extraordinary legacy. Looking back over his life, one can see a team of men following him saying, “Thank you, you were my role model, you were tough on us, and we needed it. You believed in me and helped me find a job.” Many of them have gone ahead, but rarely did he go out in public without seeing former students. Nothing pleased him more than hearing, “Hey, Coach or Mr. Nancarrow.” It was amazing that he remembered names and stories about most of them. Those that knew him would probably agree upon leaving this earth, he heard, “a job well done.”
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are the Men’s Sunday School Class, his tennis buddies and his “boys.”
Friends and family are invited to visit at Trinity Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 8, from 10:30 - 12:00. The funeral service will be held at the church at 12:00 with Phil Waldrep and Greg Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Meals on Wheels, Trinity Methodist Church or Prayers for Kayleigh, P.O. Box 1772, Hartselle, AL 35640. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peck Funeral Home.
