DECATUR — George Floyd Nancarrow, former coach, principal, and superintendent, passed away on February 5, 2023, at the age of 97. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Burkhalter Nancarrow, their daughter, Beth Nancarrow Rabb (Bill), and son-in-law, Rob Metcalf; four grandchildren, Nancarrow Rabb McClendon (Tim), Kelly Rabb (Rachel), Calloway Rabb (Mica) and Camp Metcalf; nine great-grandchildren, Nancarrow Grace McClendon, Cole McClendon, Will Rabb, Miller Rabb, Mallory Rabb, Cooper Rabb, Milan Rabb, Jake Rabb, and CleoDonna Metcalf. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lallie Nancarrow; sisters, Anita Olinger, Betty McCoy; brothers, Robert, Lanie, Clyde and Mark Moore; his daughter, Donna Nancarrrow Metcalf and great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Blair McClendon.

