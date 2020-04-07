HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and interment for George Ray Edwards, 85, was Monday, April 6, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Brother Tom Campbell and Brother Jack Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation was scheduled.
Mr. Edwards died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born Wednesday, February 13, 1935, in Morgan County in the Rockyford community to George Andrew Edwards and Gladys Singleton Edwards. He lived his entire life at his home on Ironman Road and was a faithful member of Shady Grove Baptist Church since he put his trust in Jesus at a young age. He served in many jobs at Shady Grove including teaching Sunday school and being a deacon for more than 50 years.
He graduated from Danville High School in 1953 and kept close friendships with most of his classmates over the years. He graduated from Athens College with an Accounting degree in 1957 and went to work for Fruehauf Corporation where he was employed for 42 years. He served in the National Guard for six years. Ray loved to read, garden, travel, had a unique wit, funny sense of humor and a wonderful way of writing a story. He loved to learn about missions across the world and was generous in supporting many different organizations that gave the message of Christ to a lost world. Ray was always known in school for his good grades, intelligence, and speedy typing skills, but throughout his life he was known as a Godly man of character with true wisdom that comes from a strong relationship with the Lord and a lifelong reverence and study of God’s Word. He was a quiet man of integrity: humble, patient and kind.
He married Fay Sudduth in 1962 and they had two daughters: Mary Fay and Martha Ray. He was the best Daddy those two girls could ever have asked for, and though not perfect, he demonstrated to his girls how a man should live, especially in the way he loved their mother. Ray and Fay had 45 years of marriage before her death in 2007, and though Fay may not have agreed, he insisted they never had an argument during all their time together. He always referred to her as “his Jewel,” and she responded by spoiling him completely. He loved his family, but life was never the same after he couldn’t share it with her.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Fay; his parents; an infant brother, Charles Andrew Edwards; aunts, Evelyn and Kathryn Edwards and an uncle, Willie Fred Edwards.
The family will have a Memorial service at a later date for the family and friends to cherish his memory.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Terry (Steve) and Martha Bowling (Mike); and six grandchildren, Andrew Terry, Rachel Lovell (Nick), Matthew Terry (Hannah), Reagan Bowling, Evan Bowling and Jacob Bowling, all of Hartselle.
Pallbearers were family and friends.
In lieu of flowers: the family requests donations be made in Ray’s memory to the Gideons International, the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering or to Meals on Wheels.
