ATHENS — George Thomas Corum, Jr., 85 of Athens, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Limestone Health Facility. He was born on May 31, 1935, to George Thomas Corum, Sr. and Sudie Crook Corum.
Mr. Corum is survived by his son, Tom Corum (Tracy); daughters, Sandra Chambers (Greg) and Penni Corum Delinger; grandchildren, Danielle Holcombe (Phillip), Thomas Corum (Kirstie), Tyler Corum (LeighCarl), Joseph Chambers (Mallory), and Braley Chambers (Gabby); eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Aston.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary O’Conner Corum; and sister, Nell Wilburn.
Graveside service for Mr. Corum will be Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Limestone Memorial Gardens with Bill Perkins and Adam Brewer officiating.
Tom was a graduate of David Lipscomb University as well as a Masters Graduate from the University of North Alabama.
He was proud to be a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, preacher, elder, homebuilder, business owner, Agape counselor, Boys and Girls Club Board member and promoter.
He loved people, especially loving on and hugging them! He loved his church, Central Church of Christ, and its Ghana Missions. He adored his wife and was the biggest fan of and encourager to his children and grandchildren. It must also be stated that his best friends were his four-legged companions, Callie and Beau.
He was known to his bowling league-mates as “Daddy Rabbit.” He loved to eat, especially sweets, although he often claimed it was not good for his diabetes. He had an awesome memory, and could easily quote poetry and works of literature. He was a human atlas and our “Google” before Google existed.
He was a HUGE Alabama Football fan every year, no matter their record. (Roll Tide!)
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to Ghana Missions, Central Church of Christ, or Athens-Limestone Boys and Girls Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.