HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Billy Sims, 86, will be Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Hartselle First Methodist Church with Rev. Doug Wells and Rev. Mike Pope officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church.

