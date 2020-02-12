HILLSBORO — Funeral for George William “G.W.” Braidfoot, 72, of Hillsboro will be Friday, February 14, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Caine Coffey and Joe Pitt officiating. Burial will be in Pitt Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Braidfoot, who died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, was born September 21, 1947, to Paul Braidfoot and Earline Alexander Braidfoot. He was a member and Deacon of Flower Hill Baptist Church and a retired educator for the Lawrence County School System. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer June Pitt Braidfoot and his parents.
Survivors include two sons, Bryan Braidfoot, Jason Braidfoot; three daughters, April (Kevin) Hargrave, Michelle Braidfoot White, Alicia (Joe) Treadway; brother, Duane Braidfoot; and 10 grandchildren, Brady Hargrave, Nash Hargrave, Kyla Braidfoot, Kody Braidfoot, Kayla Braidfoot, Will Braidfoot, Haley White, Hunter White, Maddie Treadway, Macie Treadway.
Pallbearers will be Will Braidfoot, Hunter White, Kevin Hargrave, Joe Treadway, Larry Davis and Chris Dunlap.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and Gideons International.
