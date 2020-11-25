DECATUR — Georgia Hegar Koenig 91, of Decatur passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at USA Health and Rehab in Decatur, AL. Born in Houston, Texas, July 23, 1929, Georgia was predeceased by her parents, Joseph W. Hegar and Lydia Batla Hegar, and by her husband of 66 years, Robert E. Koenig and son, Robert “Bobby” Koenig, Jr.
Family members include her brother, Joseph W. Hegar (Marilyn) of Katy, TX; son, Mark Koenig (Margarita) of Houston, TX; daughter, Andrea Koenig of Cypress, TX ; granddaughters, Amelia Koenig, Minneapolis, MN and Claire Koenig of Decatur, AL; daughter-in law, Rebecca Temples of Valdosta, GA; numerous nieces and nephews.
Georgia received her bachelor’s degree from The University of Houston and her Masters of Education from Alabama A&M. Georgia taught school in Deer Park, Texas and was a Homebound Teacher, Social Worker and Program Coordinator for the Centers for Developmentally Disabled North Central Alabama. She retired from Vinemont Elementary in Cullman County where she was a Learning Disabilities Resource Instructor.
Georgia was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Decatur since 1968 when the family relocated to Decatur from Houston, Texas. She served with Helping Hands, Alter Guild and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League at St. Paul’s. She also volunteered with the Association of Retarded Citizens of Morgan County and served as a Board Member and Convention Chairperson.
Georgia loved gardening, traveling and spending time with her granddaughters. Through her strong faith she lived a life of kindness.
The family will have a private service at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, November 28th. Burial will follow in Burningtree Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Aaron Kretzschmar will be officiating.
Those wishing to honor Georgia’s life may give in her memory to Bethesda Lutheran Home, P.O. Box 729 Cypress, TX 77410 or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Carridale St., SW, Decatur, AL 35601.
