TOWN CREEK
Georgia I. Jones, 86, died October 16, 2019. Funeral is noon Tuesday at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing. She will be placed in the church an hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Warren Cemetery. Public viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.